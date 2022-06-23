Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.69

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.69 and traded as high as C$42.89. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$42.50, with a volume of 46,746 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

