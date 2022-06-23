Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

