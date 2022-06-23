Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.