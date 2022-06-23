EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.54. EZCORP shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 235,403 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $215.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

