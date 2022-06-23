Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)
