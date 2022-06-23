Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRT. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.