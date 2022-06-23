Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

