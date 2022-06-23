Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 90 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.89.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $5,832,207 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $301.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.34 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.80.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

