Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Landstar System by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.23. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

