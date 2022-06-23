Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

