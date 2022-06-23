Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 615 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 768.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.