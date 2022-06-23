Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,419,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,263,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ORI opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.