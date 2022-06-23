Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after purchasing an additional 91,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

