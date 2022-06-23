Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

