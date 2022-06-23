Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,292,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of 51job by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 607,089 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 632,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,168 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 51job in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

51job Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.