Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $44,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 86,435 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 151.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 160.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,493,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 921,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4794 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

