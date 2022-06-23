Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $46,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.