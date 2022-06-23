Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $49,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 174.9% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $696,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $4,915,737. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.71.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

