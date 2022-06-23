Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $59,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 587.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 346,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,188,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

