Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $62,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,204,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

