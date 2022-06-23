Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $69,000 Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TIM by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

