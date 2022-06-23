Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $49,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $90.31 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

