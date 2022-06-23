Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.