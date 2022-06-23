Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.