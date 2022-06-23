Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.