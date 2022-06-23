Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $287,626,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,029 shares of company stock worth $47,457,145. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

