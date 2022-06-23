Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

