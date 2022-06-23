Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.47) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of ING opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

