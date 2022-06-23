Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

EXPI opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,037,130.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,059 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

