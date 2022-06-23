Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Nutriband as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTRB opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.41. Nutriband Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 446.49%. Analysts anticipate that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.