Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

NYSE:BNS opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

