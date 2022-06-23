First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

