First American Trust FSB Buys Shares of 1,198 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

