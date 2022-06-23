First American Trust FSB Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.68 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.