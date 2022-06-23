First American Trust FSB Has $214,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $359.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.57. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

