First American Trust FSB Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 212.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $147.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

