First American Trust FSB Makes New $259,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $171.31 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.