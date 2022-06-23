First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

