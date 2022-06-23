First American Trust FSB Sells 592 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
