First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,236 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

