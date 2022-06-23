First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 63 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $396.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.07. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

