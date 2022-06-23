First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 6,440 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

