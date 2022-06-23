First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aegon were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €5.30 ($5.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.

Aegon Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.