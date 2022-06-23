First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 50,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,574,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.