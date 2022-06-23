First Hawaiian Bank Buys 636 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

