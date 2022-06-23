First Hawaiian Bank Buys 788 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

