First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ABM Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

