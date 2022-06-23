First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

