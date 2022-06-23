First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.18.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

