First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

